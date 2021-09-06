Editor’s note: This is part of an occasional series on local businesses and how they are weathering the COVID-19 pandemic.
A slab of tuna, a slice of green onion, a mix of mango and seaweed salad with a side of creamy wasabi.
Mix it together, throw it in a bowl and you’ve mixed East Coast flavors into a West Coast favorite.
Couple Alex Louis and Coltyn Rivas have brought this West Coast dish known as a poke bowl to the site of the former Pleasant Street Tea Company at their new eatery Breakwater Poke Company at 7 Pleasant St.
From coast to coast
Rivas, a Gloucester native and lobsterman on the Moon Dancer, always knew that he wanted to raise his children in his hometown.
“When I left here, I knew I wanted to come back to raise a family,” he said.
So when he and Alex had Vance — now 7 months old — they packed their bags and headed to the Atlantic shores of Cape Ann.
Once boxes of their California lives were unpacked on the East Coast, the couple found that the only thing missing was their favorite dish — poke.
“We were eating (poke bowl) a ton while we were living in San Diego and we loved it because it was just easy, fast, healthy, and there was no prep work,” Louis said.
Poke is a Hawaiian dish which mixes diced raw fish such as yellowfish tuna with additional ingredients such as sea salt, soy sauce, sesame oil, seaweed, chili pepper, and inamona, a traditional Hawaiian condiment made from roasted kukui nuts and sea salt.
“We have very opposite tastes so it was one of the things that we could go out that was fast and get exactly what we wanted,” she laughed.
Without a poke bowl eatery this side of the bridge, the couple was left wondering when they might get a taste of the meal they loved the most.
“Opening Breakwater was one of those things where it was either going to be really well received because the community will feel like it was missing, or it won’t be a fit at all and it’ll be ‘What were you thinking?” Louis said.
“I guess we'll just have to wait and see which way we land,” she said, adding that everything that they serve is extremely fresh.
While the trend of a deconstructed sushi roll may have been brought from California, Coltyn and Alex are sticking to the Atlantic Ocean and the Boston markets for their fresh ingredients and dubbing their dishes local gems.
Want a taste of the local beaches? Breakwater’s Good Harbor is filled with Ahi tuna, lime, green onion, cucumber, masago, mango, seaweed salad, avocado, sesame seeds, macadamia nuts, and topped off with ponzu sauce.
Too crowded at the classic beach that overlooks Salt Island? Their aptly named Half Moon, Niles, Wingaersheek or Back Shore bowls provide a choice of shrimp, tuna, salmon and a mix of spice, sweet, and salty depending on your preference.
Navigating rocky shores
In addition to bringing a new style of eating seafood to Cape Ann, the couple has been learning just what it means to open up a business in the middle of a pandemic.
According to a statement made by the Massachusetts Restaurant Association the February 2021, 4,000 businesses closed their doors permanently due to the pandemic.
The Boston Business Journal reported that restaurant revenue statewide dropped 21% in the first quarter of 2021 compared with the previous three months.
In Gloucester, a number of well known eateries and shops shut down due to COVID-19 restrictions, lack of customers, and overdue rent with little income.
Despite all of the warning signs of businesses past, Breakwater Poke Company has been a cheerful sight downtown with an eager staff, fresh ingredients, and what seems to be an endless variety of bowls to choose from.
“This is the first business we have owned. so I think it is going at it as a blank canvas and not really knowing and having a comparison,” Louis said, adding that everyone has been helpful as they start out downtown.
The biggest hurdle for the couple in their new venture has been maintaining orders as they refuse to skimp on quality and freshness in their ingredients.
“Everything we get is fresh so it is that constant upping our orders and then selling out, upping our orders even more and then selling out again,” Louis said. “Just increasing our quantity because it is not just something that we can stockpile at the very beginning.”
“We get it and we use it immediately,” she said.
As the couple set sail on their new adventure, hungry eaters can check out their dishes at https://www.orderbreakwaterpokeco.com/
