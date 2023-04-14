About 36 commercial fishermen and others who make a living on the water learned how to set off flares, use a fire extinguisher, and don a survival suit during the Fishing Partnership Support Services’ free safety and survival classes held Thursday at Coast Guard Station Gloucester on Harbor Loop.
Those taking part in the Alaska Marine Safety Education Association Safety and Drill Conductor Certification course hailed from Gloucester and other ports such as Boston and Portsmouth, New Hampshire. The two-day course runs through Friday.
After learning how to properly set off flares, and which fire extinguishers to use in which situation from instructor Ed Dennehy, Jay Ponte of Boston said of the safety course: “It’s pretty awesome. It’s eye-opening.”
Ponte fishes aboard the charter boat F/V Fishbucket out of Boston with Dan Parma of Peabody who said he liked practicing with real-life situations
Instructor Matt Pawlishen asked if anyone had to fight a fire before, and Ward Byrne, a retired Exeter, New Hampshire, firefighter piped up: “I’m retired, 28 years in.”
Byrne, who lobsters aboard F/V Sugar Daddy out of Portsmouth, said of the training: “It’s good stuff.”
He said the course was a good refresher on what to do. He had with him two young mates on his vessel, one of whom was his daughter, Ella Byrne, 18.
“It’s easy to get complacent,” Ward Byrne said.
Participants also learned how to don survival suits and jump in the water under the watchful eye of State Police divers.
“This is important because these guys do an incredibly dangerous job,” said Fishing Partnership Support Services’ Director of Safety Training John M. Roberts. He retired from the Coast Guard after more than 30 years last year as the former commander of Station Gloucester.
Roberts said the fishermen learn how to maintain their survival suits, inspect them, don them and take them off. They learned about the importance of donning the suit above deck and how to properly enter the water and climb aboard an inflatable life raft.
Roberts said those who complete the 10-hour Drill Conductor Course become Coast Guard-certified to be drill conductors aboard their vessels, Roberts said.
“I would think it would be a requirement for any fisherman to at least get acquainted with the safety equipment and how to use it,” said Gloucester lobsterman David Goetemann of F/V Black Sheep.
He said he has been fishing since 1979 and he said this was the first time he had donned his survival suit. He said he wanted a do-over using it because he felt clumsy in the water with it on. “I actually have never tried one of these on before that was a first for me, so, definitely, it’s a bit of a learning curve.”
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714,or at eforman@northofboston.com.