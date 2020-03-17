COVID-19 hits lobster industry hard

Massachusetts lobster stakeholders mobilized Tuesday to address an eroding retail market and plummeting prices exacerbated by the market-contracting novel coronavirus and the restaurant restrictions imposed to combat it.
On the day when Massachusetts restaurants officially were barred from offering on-site dining for at least three weeks, boat prices for live lobster were reported to dip to as low as $3 a pound in Maine and $3.25 in Massachusetts and wholesale dealers were trying to determine their next steps.
“Right now, we’re trying to figure out what we’re going to do,” said Joe Ciaramitaro, one of the owners of Capt. Joe & Sons in East Gloucester.
There were reports that some lobstermen in Maine and Massachusetts are selling their catch on contingency, or what is referred to as an “open ticket” transaction, with no set price. The dealer would get the best price available and pass along a percentage to the boat.
Beth Casoni, executive director of the Massachusetts Lobstermen’s Association, said she heard that some dealers in Maine were refusing to buy any more lobsters. She said she had not heard of any Massachusetts wholesale dealers taking that step yet.
The government-ordered restrictions that instituted at least a three-week closure of on-site retail dining — where the vast majority of lobsters are consumed — was a crushing blow for the industry already reeling from losing international markets in China and Europe to a two-front trade war.
“It’s tricky right now,” said Monte Rome, owner of Gloucester-based Intershell. “The restaurant business for us is obviously over for now. It’s one minute at a time, not even one day at a time.”
In response to the market upheaval, the Massachusetts Lobstermen’s Association said Tuesday it is working with federal and state officials to stabilize local markets and explore potential means of relief for the industry.
“We’ve reached out to the staff of Sen. (Edward) Markey, who sits on the small business subcommittee, and we’re working with them to gather information on where the dealers are going,” Casoni said. “We’re also talking with them about the possibility of including the industry and our members in any relief package.”
On the state level, Casoni said the MLA is working with the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries to increase availability and awareness of a state retail boat permit that would allow harvesters to sell their catch directly to the public off their boats.
“It’s a lobster-specific boat permit,” Casoni said. “They would have to have that endorsement to sell to the public.”
Also, in a communication to its membership, the MLA urged its members to consider accessing a low-interest loan program included in Gov. Charlie Baker’s announced $10 million relief fund for state businesses whose markets and operations are being ravaged by the public health crisis.
“Right now, with at least a three-week restaurant closure, there is no place for the live product to go,” Casoni said. “With these loans, they could borrow up to $75,000 at 3%, with payments deferred for up to six months.”
