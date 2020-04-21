The market for their clams has all but disappeared into the swirl of the COVID-19 pandemic and the prices for their live product have followed the same precarious spiral. For local commercial clammers, there is little good news right now.
Still, they dig on. On Saturday, with temperatures hovering around 35 degrees and a strong northeast wind pushing rain from the low-scuttling clouds across the Jones River marshes, about a dozen diggers congregated in the dirt lot at the end of the Stone Pier off Atlantic Street.
If ever weather was an apt metaphor for misery, this was it.
"It's been tough," said veteran Gloucester clammer David Smith, who has been commercially clamming since 1970. "It's just been a snowball effect. If restaurants can't serve people, then there's not much you can do."
The clammers were back on Monday, which weather-wise was a bit warmer and dryer.
The state-ordered ban on on-site dining has crushed the commercial seafood business, robbing it of the chief forum for about 70% of its sales.
It's created fault lines up and down the supply chain. Restaurants — even those valiantly trying to stay afloat with take-out and delivery — have slashed their orders to wholesalers. In turn, wholesalers have pumped the brakes on buying live product from harvesters, and everything stalls.
And unlike their fin-fish brethren, commercial clammers are left with no real options. By law, they are mandated to sell their clams exclusively to licensed wholesalers. They cannot sell directly to restaurants or individuals.
So, no pop-up clam sales or creative marketing and delivery schemes are going to bail them out.
"We're still working, which is good," said a clammer named Frank who declined to give his surname. "But the prices are terrible. We're only getting about $1.30 (per pound) right now when we normally would get $1.50 or $1.80. The wholesalers are still buying, they just don't want to pay anything for them."
It's been a couple of tough years. Last year, Cape Ann clammers lost more than six weeks of the summer season to red-tide closures. Now, they're forced to navigate the wholly uncertain world of COVID-19, depressed prices and vanishing markets.
What keeps them doing it?
"What else am I going to do," Smith said. "I'm a 61-year-old guy with cancer. Who's going to hire me?"
And with that, Smith assembled his clamming gear on a plastic sled, donned his hat and trudged through the wind and rain down to the flats. It was time to work.
"I'm only going to do a couple hours today," he said. "It's not very nice out here today."
