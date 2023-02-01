If You Go

What: A live virtual public information meeting on the reconstruction of the Blynman Canal Bridge, aka the Cut Bridge, in Gloucester that carries Route 127.

When: Thursday, Feb. 23, 6:30 to 8 p.m.

What is happening: The purpose of the meeting is to provide the public with an opportunity to become fully acquainted with the proposed drawbridge reconstruction project.

How will this affect you: A full roadway closure and detour at the moveable span will be necessary during portions of the project. Navigation channel closures will be required during portions of the project and coordinated with the U.S. Coast Guard.

To attend virtually, go to: https://www.mass.gov/massdot-highway-design-public-hearings

A link to the project's flyer can be found at: https://www.mass.gov/doc/massdot-meeting-flyer-gloucester-22323/download