Cut bridge won't open for boats until April

A reminder to mariners: the state Department of Transportation is taking the Blynman Bridge out of service as a drawbridge on Monday morning for a structural repair project expected to last until about April 10.
The closure begins at 6 a.m.
The bridge, known locally as the Cut bridge, will remain in the closed position and marine traffic will be prohibited until the $750,000 repair project is completed, MassDOT said. The only exceptions will be for vessels that can fit beneath the work gangway that will be installed over the Blynman Canal channel that connects the Annisquam River to Gloucester Harbor.
Boats that cannot make it under the closed drawbridge will need to take the long route up the Annisquam, out Ipswich Bay and around Cape Ann to reach any points east and south of Gloucester and Rockport.
The project is designed to repair several portions of worn out structural steel elements in the bascule spans of the 112-year-old bridge.
Vehicular traffic on Western Avenue may continue to access the bridge from both directions during the closure. The north sidewalk will be closed during the repairs, but pedestrians will be able to cross the bridge on the south sidewalk that is closest to the harbor seawall.
The Blynman Bridge is one of the busiest of the bridges managed by MassDOT. On average, it opens more than 7,300 times a year. Last year was one of its busiest, with 8,668 openings.
Contact Sean Horgan at 978-675-2714, or shorgan@gloucestertimes.com. Follow him on Twitter at @SeanGDT
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.