Decision due next week on seasonal lobstering ban

In China, 2021 is down as the Year of the Ox. In the cold waters off the coast of New England, it is shaping up as the Year of the Whale. The North Atlantic right whale.
Federal regulators, through the Atlantic Large Whale Take Reduction team, and the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries have proposed a series of overlapping new protections for the imperiled species that will have a significant impact on the region's lobster industry.
In Massachusetts, lobstermen will find out next week whether the state will implement DMF's recommendations for state waters that include a new seasonal closure on all lobstering from February to May — the time period of the annual migration and feeding along the Massachusetts coast by the whales whose numbers are estimated to have dropped below 400.
The Massachusetts Marine Fisheries Advisory Commission is set to meet Thursday morning via zoom. DMF Director Dan McKiernan will present the agency's recommendations — which also include the utilization of weaker, break-away vertical buoy lines to help mitigate gear entanglements — and the commission will vote.
Then it will be up to the advisory commission.
The protective measures proposed in the amended federal Large Whale Take Reduction Plan include modifying gear markers with state-specific colors; requiring more traps between buoy lines to reduce the number of vertical lines in the water; implementing weaker, break-away buoy lines; and allowing ropeless fishing in otherwise seasonally restricted areas.
Public comment on the take reduction plan and its draft environmental study closes March 1.
The DMF recommendations have generated huge interest among lobstermen and environmental groups, as much for what they don't contain as for what they do.
The volume of public comment first forced DMF to delay presenting its recommendations to the fisheries advisory commission and also compelled the agency to concede that the state-waters closure, if approved, could not begin until mid February or early March.
Lobstermen in the areas of Buzzards Bay and Nantucket Sound stand to be affected most by the February to May closure because the quicker-warming waters in those areas usually allow harvesters to get a head start on the spring season.
Environmentalists roundly criticized the DMF recommendations for not extending the closure into January and not mandating a more proactive and immediate approach to ropeless fishing, which employs a high-tech alternative to the traditional vertical buoy lines.
The state's lobster industry has widely opposed a rush to ropeless gear because of safety concerns and the current absence of a reliable system.
Last week, DMF said it is embarking on a study to evaluate "the challenges and opportunities" of ropeless lobster gear. It said the project, funded in part by NOAA Fisheries and the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, will unfold on "an accelerated timeline."
"Ropeless gear represents a sea change for the fishermen who would use it or interact with it on the fishing grounds," McKiernan said. "As with any proposed experimental gear type, ropeless gear warrants a thorough analysis, and the urgency of this important conservation and economic issue is motivating our agency to act quickly."
The project will include interviews with dozens of fishermen, gear experts, policy experts, law enforcement and scientists, DMF stated. It is expected to take a year.
Contact Sean Horgan at 978-675-2714, or shorgan@gloucestertimes.com. Follow him on Twitter at @SeanGDT.
WHALE/GEAR PLANS
The Massachusetts Marine Fisheries Advisory Commission meeting on state gear and whale protection measures is being held online via webinar and is set to begin at 9 a.m. You can find the digital link to the meeting on the MFAC website, http://bit.ly/3c6v91j, as well as the dial-in number for simply listening to the proceedings and the webinar ID and passcode.
Public hearings on the amended federal Large Whale Take Reduction Plan will be held via webinar from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 16 for southern Massachusetts, Rhode Island and LMA3 lobstermen; Massachusetts, New Hampshire and LMA1 on Feb. 17; southern Maine on Feb. 23; and for northern Maine on Feb. 24. Details may be found at http://bit.ly/3hwYqmx.