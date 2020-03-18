Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies and light rain after midnight. Low around 40F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies and light rain after midnight. Low around 40F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.