During Gloucester’s celebration of its 400+ anniversary this year, America’s oldest seaport will say farewell to its oldest fishing vessel, the Phyllis A., a 59-foot gillnetter built in 1925.
The 98-year-old vessel will not see its centennial.
Efforts to raise enough money for its restoration and preservation were sunk in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and a slow trickle of money to support the educational nonprofit doing the work, the Phyllis A. Marine Association.
“She fished out of Gloucester for 75 years, never anywhere else, and she was owned by the same family — the Arnold family,” said Gloria Parsons, a long-time member of the association.
The association had to make the call this winter about the demise of the preservation efforts even though volunteers made substantial inroads to the vessel’s repair. But the gillnetter was still a long way from being able to return to the water — which was the ultimate goal to make the fishing boat an educational vessel.
“This is a notice that we hoped we would never make,” the association posted on its website, phyllisaorg.wordpress.com. “With a great amount of reluctance but a hefty dose of reality, the Phyllis A. Marine Association has decided that it is no longer feasible to continue to restore the vessel. We have been at this for 17 years through the help and assistance of a great many people. We thank you all tremendously, but we have never been able to put together the huge finances that we need to do this job right and we are all 17 years older.”
The gillnetter is being dismantled, a process that will continue throughout the summer. The pilot house already has been given to Maritime Gloucester for a display about gillnetting.
The marine association will remain active to keep the history of the fishing vessel alive, and increase its historical records with the idea of a book in the future.
“The hard part now is to raise the funds to remove the vessel. That will be difficult,” said Parsons. “We have heard that artists and others like old pieces of wood from fishing boats and we are trying to figure out a way of letting people know they could be available. Some people like to have piece of wood of a historic vessel and we would like people to have these pieces, with the hope of a donation.”
In fact, one local made an ink pen carved from a piece of wood from the Phyllis A.
In the past, the Phyllis A. Marine Association had some momentum in raising money, having received about $75,000 from three Community Preservation Act grants from the city and another $60,000 from the state through the Massachusetts Cultural Council. These organizations saw the value in the effort to preserve the historic fishing vessel.
But the COVID-19 outbreak was the final blow and the organization had to pivot.
“During the pandemic, we just couldn’t do it and we had to face reality. In fact, our last fundraiser was a dance that took place about two days before the world shut down,” said Parsons. “It is very sad but we just could not afford the money or time to continue. The money has not come through as is needed. But we will continue to concentrate on the history of the gillnet industry and the Michigan Bears.”
The Michigan Bears refer to the history of the five gillnetter fishing boats that traveled to Gloucester in 1910 and helped revitalize the gillnetting fishery here. These 20 fishermen became known as the Michigan Bears.
The Phyllis A. Marine Association continues its search for any relatives of these original Michigan Bears, or their descendants, to tell their stories for the planned book.
For more information or to make a donation, visit phyllis-a.org, or the Friends of the Phyllis A. Marine Association Facebook page. The group is looking to raise $15,000.
