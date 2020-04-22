Endangered baby whales arrive in Cape Cod Bay for spring

PROVINCETOWN — Researchers have identified the first baby North Atlantic right whales to arrive in Cape Cod Bay for the spring.
The right whales are among the most endangered marine animals on the planet, and they number only about 400. Recent years of high mortality and poor reproduction have put the species in jeopardy.
The Center for Coastal Studies said it recently documented two mother and calf pairs in the bay, bringing the total number of calves seen this spring to three. The center said only 10 right whale calves were known to be born this season. One was struck by a vessel shortly after birth and hasn't been seen since January.
The endangered whales journey from calving grounds off Florida and Georgia in fall before arriving in New England waters to feed in the late winter and early spring, congregating on Stellwagen Bank, a fishing ground located about 15 miles southeast of Gloucester, and in Cape Cod Bay every year.
The center's right whale ecology program director, Charles “Stormy” Mayo, said it's “always a relief to see the mothers and their offspring arrive unscathed.”
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is asking mariners to travel at 10 knots or less east of Boston and Cape Ann or to go around the area because of rare whales in the area at least through Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.