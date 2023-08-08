An overnight joint commercial striped bass enforcement patrol Sunday night into Monday morning on the northern end of the Annisquam River resulted in the seizure of 28 striped bass and 16 fishing rods, according to the Massachusetts Environmental Police, who conducted the operation with the Gloucester Harbormaster’s and Shellfish Constable’s office.
“Officers issued multiple criminal and civil summonses, to include violations of possession limits, oversized possession, commercial fishing on a closed day, and the use of non-circle hooks,” according to a post by the Environmental Police on Facebook
In addition, the Harbormaster’s Office issued multiple citations for operation violations, including running without navigation lights, unsafe operation and wake zone infractions.
Shellfish Constable Pete Seminara said this was a cooperative effort prompted by complaints environmental police had been receiving about commercial fishers fishing on days when they were not allowed to do so.
According to state finfish regulations on the Division of Marine Fisheries website, the boat-based fishery is open Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday between June 19 and Sept. 30, with a size limit of 35 inches. The commercial daily limit is 15 fish per day.
At the same time, Seminara said the Harbormaster’s Office was receiving complaints of boats speeding up and down the river, with boats fishing at night without running lights.
Seminara said Gloucester provided boat support for the state enforcement patrol.
Seminara said the focus of the Harbormaster’s Office is to prevent boating accidents. With a maximum headway speed limit of 5 mph in no-wake areas, he said some boats were going in excess of 15 mph. Seminara estimates the enforcement patrol interacted with about 10 boats, issued four citations for speeding, gave written warnings for reckless operation, and verbal warnings for the lack of navigation lights.
The striped bass fishery is hook and line only. Netting, spearing and snagging striped bass is prohibited. No high-grading (discarding previously retained fish for larger fish) or filleting striped bass prior to sale is allowed.
