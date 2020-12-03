Exhibit explores Squam's tuna fishing heyday 

In its heyday as a fishing enclave, near the midpoint of the 20th century, Annisquam stood at the epicenter of Gloucester's tuna fishery.
More than a dozen tuna fishing boats anchored in and around the storied river community, capitalizing on their proximity to the most fertile tuna fishing grounds off Cape Ann. It was a tuna triangle whose three points ran from the Annisquam Lighthouse to the edge of Halibut Point and then up to Plum Island.
"When I was a kid, I can remember watching the boats come back into Lobster Cove in the afternoon, flying flags that showed how many tuna they'd caught," said 77-year-old Michael Wheeler, who lives on Rockholm Drive, about a half-mile from his boyhood home. "Tuna fishing was a big part of the summer life here."
Wheeler is one of the organizers of a tuna fishing exhibit now being hosted by the Annisquam Village Library that is part of a larger project with the Annisquam Historical Society to document tuna fishing out of Lobster Cove from the 1940s through the early 1960s.
The exhibit is available for viewing when the library is open on Saturdays, from 9 to 11 a.m. and Mondays, from 3 to 5 p.m., according to Geraldine Herbert, chairman of the Annisquam Village Library board of directors. Herbert said the exhibit is set to run until Dec. 21.
The idea for the exhibit occurred to Wheeler after a visit with his boyhood friend and neighbor, Russ Smith, the elder son of one of the region's preeminent public officials of the day, Sen. Benjamin A. Smith, who filled John F. Kennedy's seat in the U.S. Senate after Kennedy was elected president in 1960.
The senator also was a celebrated tuna fisherman, a rod-and-reel maestro who once landed five tuna within a total fighting time of 73 minutes, or little more than 14 minutes per fish— accomplishment enough to be reported by The New York Times and featured in "Ripley's Believe It or Not."
"Russie shared his father's logbook from the late 1940s and I thought all of this should be archived," Wheeler said.
The exhibit features excerpts from the Smith logbook, as well as news clippings, pictures and gear from the era — including a tuna harpoon and darts, a tuna rod and a line winder. Wheeler was helped in assembling the collection by Russ Smith, Russell Cleary and Bonnie Breed Bingle, the daughter of Dr. Frederic Breed.
"Dr. Breed was another fabled characters who fished out of Annisquam," said Wheeler, who while in his teens fished with the physician angler. "He'd practice medicine nine months of the year then chase fish all summer, mostly off Georges (Bank). He was the highliner among harpooners. He once ironed 43 fish in one day."
The project also includes video interviews with Russ Smith and Cleary, who fished tuna extensively throughout the era. The interviews are available on Youtube.com. To watch, search for Annisquam Village Library or follow the following links
For the Smith interview, go to https://bit.ly/3qgT0Ah. The Cleary interview is available at https://bit.ly/37rLutz.
There also is a one-minute trailer at https://bit.ly/36tYj7w.
IF YOU GO
What: "Tuna Fishing Out of Squam,"a free exhibition.
When: Saturdays, from 9 to 11 a.m. and Mondays, from 3 to 5 p.m., through Dec. 21
Where: Annisquam Village Library, 34R Leonard St., Gloucester.