Expended commercial season for stripers proposed

The state Division of Marine Fisheries is proposing several changes for the 2021 commercial striped sea bass season, including an earlier opening and increased number of open fishing days.
"Over the past decade, DMF has aggressively managed the fishery to address market conditions, compliance issues and user-group conflicts," DMF stated in its proposal. "Under present conditions, the management system constrains the ability of the commercial fishery to achieve its available quota."
Under the proposals submitted by DMF, for which there will be a virtual public hearing on March 29, the preferred opening date for the commercial striped bass season would be June 15 — eight days earlier than the current June 23 season opening.
The agency said the earlier date was recommended by the striped bass subcommittee of the Massachusetts Fisheries Advisory Commission. DMF said it also received a petition to open the season even earlier, in late May.
The agency's striped bass proposal also would officially close the commercial striped bass season on Nov. 15.
DMF also proposes to increase the number of open days throughout the season to four per week (Monday through Thursday) from the current two (Mondays and Wednesdays).
The schedule for open fishing days would expand to five consecutive days — Monday through Friday — on Sept. 15. On Oct. 1, open fishing would be allowed seven days per week until the close of the season.
"The proposals to open the fishery early and adjust the open fishing days are generally designed to provide greater access to the commercial striped bass quota," DMF stated. "Additional open fishing days in September and October will also account for lost access to the resource due to predictable increases in the number of bad weather days during the fall."
The season closure date, according to DMF, would allow the agency to commence its end-of-season striped bass ID tag accounting if the quota is not exhausted before the species migrates out of state waters.
The commercial striped bass quota for 2021, as assigned by the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission, will remain at the 2020 level of 735,000 pounds, as set after 2018 benchmark stock assessment. In 2019, the quota was 869,000.
The March 29 public hearing, set for 6 p.m. and requiring advance registration at http://bit.ly/38RdiZY, also will include discussion on DMF's proposals for changes to the commercial menhaden fishery, black sea bass gear and a ban on purse seining for Atlantic bluefin tuna in state waters.
Written public comment will be accepted through 5 p.m. Friday, April 2, and may be submitted to marine.fish@mass.gov or by post (251 Causeway St. Suite 400, Boston, MA 02114).
"Purse seining for Atlantic bluefin tuna has been restricted in state waters through the use of permit conditions for about 20 years," DMF stated. "DMF is proposing to codify the prohibition in regulation."
Contact Sean Horgan at 978-675-2714, or shorgan@gloucestertimes.com. Follow him on Twitter at @SeanGDT