Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary
Wednesday, north winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 feet.
Wednesday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas around 3 feet.
Thursday, west winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming southwest 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Thursday night, southwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Friday, northwest winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Freezing spray.
Friday night, northwest winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet. Heavy freezing spray. A chance of snow showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Saturday, northwest winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Freezing spray. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Saturday night through Sunday night, southwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.