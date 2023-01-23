Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM EST MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING
Monday, northeast winds 25 to 30 knots, becoming north 20 to 25 knots in the afternoon. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Rain.
Monday night, northwest winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet. Rain likely.
Tuesday, west winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Tuesday night, west winds 20 to 25 knots, becoming northwest 15 to 20 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Wednesday, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming east 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet. A chance of snow.
Wednesday night, southeast winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots, increasing to 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 50 knots after midnight. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Rain.
Thursday, southwest winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 50 knots. Seas 7 to 10 feet. Rain likely.
Thursday night, west winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet.
Friday, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Friday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.