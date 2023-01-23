Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Windy at times with rain changing to snow in the afternoon. High 39F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Snow tapering off and winds diminishing in the evening with clearing overnight. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.