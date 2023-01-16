Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.

Tuesday, west winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the morning. Seas 4 to 7 feet.

Tuesday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots after midnight. Seas 4 to 5 feet.

Wednesday and Wednesday night, northwest, winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.

Thursday and Thursday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming east gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Rain. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.

Friday, winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet. A chance of rain.

Friday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 5 feet.

