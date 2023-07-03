Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank. National Marine Sanctuary.
Monday, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Patchy fog. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Monday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Patchy fog. A chance of showers. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Tuesday, southwest winds around 5 knots, becoming north in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Patchy fog. A chance of showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Tuesday night, west winds around 5 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. A chance of showers.
Wednesday and Wednesday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Thursday through Friday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.