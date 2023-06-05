Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING
Monday, north winds 20 to 25 knots, diminishing to 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 7 to 10 feet. Rain.
Monday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 25 knots in the evening. Seas 5 to 8 feet. A chance of rain.
Tuesday, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Showers likely.
Tuesday night, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet. A chance of showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Wednesday, northwest winds winds 10 to 15 knots, diminishing to 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Showers likely. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Wednesday night, northwest winds around 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. A chance of showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Thursday through Friday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet. A chance of showers.