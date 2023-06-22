Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
Thursday, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet. Patchy fog. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Thursday night, east winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet. Patchy fog. A chance of showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Friday, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Patchy fog. A chance of showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Friday night through Saturday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. A chance of showers.
Sunday through Monday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. A chance of showers.