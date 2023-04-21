Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary
Friday, east winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas around 2 feet.
Friday night, southeast winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Saturday, southeast winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Saturday night, southeast winds 15 to 20 knots. Gusts up to 30 knots after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 feet. A chance of showers.
Sunday, southeast winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Showers likely.
Sunday night, southeast winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 40 knots, diminishing to 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots after midnight. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Showers likely.
Monday through Tuesday night, north winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 7 feet. A chance of showers.