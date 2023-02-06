Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON
GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT
Monday, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming north 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Monday night, north winds 20 to 25 knots, diminishing to 15 to 20 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Tuesday, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 5 to 7 feet.
Tuesday night, south winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming southwest 20 to 25 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 7 feet. A chance of rain.
Wednesday and Wednesday night, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Thursday, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet. A chance of rain.
Thursday night, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Rain likely.
Friday and Friday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming northwest. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. A chance of rain.