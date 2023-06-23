Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
Friday, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Patchy fog. Patchy drizzle. Visibility 1 nautical miles or less.
Friday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Patchy fog. A chance of showers.
Saturday, south winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Patchy fog. Showers likely.
Saturday night through Sunday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. A chance of showers.
Monday and Monday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. A chance of showers.
Tuesday, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Showers likely.
Tuesday night, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Showers.