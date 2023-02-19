Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING
Monday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Patchy fog. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Monday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming north after midnight. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Tuesday, east winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming southeast with gusts up to 25 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Patchy fog. Rain.
Tuesday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming west around 25 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. A chance of rain.
Wednesday, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots, diminishing to 15 to 20knots with gusts up to 25 knots in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Wednesday night, north winds around 10 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming east with gusts up to 30 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Snow, sleet likely with a chance of rain. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Thursday, east winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Rain with sleet likely. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Thursday night, east winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 5 to 7 feet. Rain with possible snow and sleet likely. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Friday, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Light freezing spray. A chance of snow showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Friday night, north winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Light freezing spray. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.