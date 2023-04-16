Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary
Monday, east winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Areas of fog. A chance of showers with patchy drizzle. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Monday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Areas of fog. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Tuesday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Tuesday night and Wednesday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Wednesday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Thursday through Friday night, southeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.