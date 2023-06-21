Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
Wednesday, east winds around 5 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Wednesday night, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Thursday, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Thursday night through Friday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. A chance of showers.
Saturday through Sunday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. A chance of showers.