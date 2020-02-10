Three commercial fishing vessels belonging to members of the same family were vandalized over the weekend.
Police were called to Captain Joe's Marina at 95 East Main St. for a report of vandalism on multiple lobster boats.
Upon inspection, police found that someone had taken the padlock off the cabin of one vessel and drilled several holes through the hull of the boat with the intention of sinking it at the dock.
A fellow fisherman had noticed the vessel sitting low in the water and called the owner. Besides the holes, the owner found the bilge pumps had been sabotaged and his emergency pump had been disabled.
A brother of the first boat's owner told police that the same had been done to his vessel and his late father's boat as well, both of which were docked at the same marina.
"This damage amounts to thousands of dollars in repairs and lost wages since the vessels now have to be taken out of the water for repairs," Officer Timothy O'Leary wrote in his report on the incident.
"The family was clearly targeted by some individual with a knowledge of boats and how to cause the most damage," O'Leary continued. "There are many other vessels in the marina but none of them were touched."
Both brothers mentioned the damage could be the work of another fisherman who competes with one of them for lobstering territory and has harassed the brother in the past.
The incident has been forwarded to the department's detectives for followup.
