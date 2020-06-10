Federal fishing aid may not arrive until late July, August

Eligible Massachusetts commercial fishermen and other seafood businesses could begin receiving funds in late July or early August from the $28 million in federal fishery assistance designated for the Massachusetts seafood industry, according to the state's top fishery regulator.
But Dan McKiernan, the newly appointed director of the state Division of Marine Fisheries, also joined the growing chorus of public officials and seafood stakeholders who say the funds won't come close to covering the more than $500 million in losses projected for the state's four major seafood components: commercial fishing, seafood processing, for-hire charter services and aquaculture.
"That's the unfortunate aspect," McKiernan said in an interview with the Gloucester Daily Times. "The losses are so great that they can't be covered by the $28 million. Commercial fishing lost $28 million in March and April alone. That's just fishing."
McKiernan said four separate groups began working this week to develop spending plans for each of the four industry components, along with eligibility requirements and the structure of payment methods and systems.
Those spending plans must be approved by the Atlantic States Marine Fishery Commission, which has been charged by NOAA Fisheries with distributing the federal fishery assistance funds to individual states.
The economic implications from the current COVID-19 pandemic is one of several issues facing DMF and the state's fisheries. Chief among them are the ongoing legal challenges, related to whale entanglements, that threaten to radically alter life for the state's lobstermen and other commercial fishermen.
McKiernan also said one of his goals is to expand the state's seafood marketing program that was created by legislation introduced by state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr of Gloucester.
"It's hard to get the public to pay attention to local seafood sometimes," he said. "We want to get the public to cherish the industry and make sure it's not squeezed out."
And for McKiernan, there is the formidable task of running the state agency, which has a staff of 105, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It's been a challenge for a lot of individuals," McKiernan said. "Those who can work at home are doing so, though some of the field work has continued. We've got a long and strong working relationship with all of the staff, many of whom are longtime employees."
Positions in marine biology, he said, are difficult to secure and tend to attract people who view the profession as more than just a job.
"I think it's a vocation for all of our staff," he said.
McKiernan holds a bachelor's degree in marine biology from what now is the University of Massachusetts at Dartmouth and a masters degree in fisheries management from Auburn University in Alabama.
He joined DMF in 1985 and spent much of his formative time at the agency doing lobster sampling on boats out of Gloucester.
"I worked with a lot of lobstermen up there," he said.
Contact Sean Horgan at 978-675-2714, or shorgan@gloucestertimes.com. Follow him on Twitter at @SeanGDT.