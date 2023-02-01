ESSEX — Residents may soon see heavy equipment along the Essex River, as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers embarks on a $4.4 million dredging project this fall for the winding waterway’s shoaled areas.
The goal is to improve navigation for boaters on the river, an estuary, at all tidal stages, Town Administrator Brendhan Zubricki said.
The project will take place between Oct. 1 and Feb 15, the Army Corps of Engineers, District 1, said in announcing the project. The effort is being made to “restore vessel navigation and place dredged material in the most appropriate location incorporating beneficial use of material where feasible.”
The project involves “maintenance dredging” of approximately 23,400 cubic yards of sandy-silt and approximately 13,900 cubic yards of sand from the Essex River.
Zubricki said the project is being funded entirely by the federal government.
He said dredging equipment and barges will be out on the Essex River. He does not anticipate the project will cause any traffic issues in town.
“Dredge spoils will be transported to approved, underwater disposal sites,” Zubricki said.
The work will be performed by a private contractor using a mechanical dredge. According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, dredged material will be transported by scow, with the sandy-silt going to the Isles of Shoals North and Massachusetts Bay disposal sites, and the sand going to the Ipswich Bay Nearshore, Salisbury Nearshore and Newburyport Nearshore disposal site.
Navigation and safety
Essex Harbormaster Capt. Daniel Fialho said the start of the project will be welcomed, not only by him, but the many boaters who navigate the Essex River.
“I’m very excited about this coming to fruition,” Fialho said. “I know the project had a lot of leg work and that it was a long time coming. As someone who has boated on the Essex River most of my life, the shoaling, especially within the last five to 10 years, has been drastic.”
Fialho suggested part of the problem is related to the erosion of dunes at Crane Beach. He said the dunes have served as a barrier and natural breakwater to the Essex River.
“I am excited to finally be on the dredging docket and looking forward to the end result of accessibility, not only from a public safety standpoint, but for those using the river for pleasure craft also,” Fialho said.
Fialho said the dredging project will address safety concerns related to navigation along the river. In particular, he said a dredged river will enable emergency response crews to more easily respond to stranded boaters and those needing a safety response.
“The main channel is the focus,” said Fialho. “Response and accessibility is key.”
While Fialho said workers will need to move quickly before winter sets in, he said there is an advantage to starting the project in the fall.
“There’s a small window,” he said. “It’s very common for projects like this in coastal communities during the off season when there’s less traffic. We hope the weather cooperates.”
Long in the works
The project got its start in 2016 as part of the Water Resource Development Act of 2016, which included U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton’s provision to allow dredging to take place in the Essex River.
U.S. Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Edward Markey were instrumental in helping get the bill through the Senate.
Moulton, D-Salem, said dredging the Essex River is “critically important to public safety.”
“This project will make the Essex River channel more navigable, ensuring a safer environment and spurring local job growth while being conscious of the need to protect this valuable part of our environment,” said Moulton in 2016.
The work is subject to the provisions of the Clean Water Act of 1997 regarding section 103 of the Marine Protection Research and Sanctuaries Act of 1972 and subject to the requirements of the National Environmental Policy Act.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is soliciting comments from the public, American Indian tribes, and from federal, state and local agencies.
Comments may be forwarded, no later than Feb. 26, to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New England District, Att: Craig Martin, Programs and Project Management Division, 696 Virginia Road, Concord, MA 01742 or by e-mail to nae-pn-nav@usace.army.mil.
Stephen Hagan can be reached at 978-675-2708 or at shagan@northofboston.com.