Feds: White hake, winter flounder overfished    

Gulf of Maine white hake, Georges Bank winter flounder and Atlantic Coast bluefish have been added to a list of fish stocks considered "overfishered," according to a federal government report.
The report, released Tuesday, also said that the list of fish stocks subject to overfishing in the U.S. fell to an all-time low in 2019.
The National Marine Fisheries Service tracks the health of species that U.S. fishermen seek for commercial and recreational fishing. The agency places stocks on its overfishing list when the rate of catch is too big.
The agency determined that only 22 of 321 fishing stocks were subject to overfishing last year, the agency said on Tuesday. Fish stocks are sub-populations of fish species that typically live in a geographic area.
In addition to tracking fishing effort, the agency keeps a separate list of stocks that are considered "overfished," meaning the stock is too low. That list grew slightly to 46 out of 244 species, include Pacific sardine, the agency said Tuesday.
The fisheries service said two stocks that were once overfished were declared rebuilt. They are American plaice and Southern California cowcod.
The federal government uses the data gathered from assembling the stocks to inform fishing regulations.
