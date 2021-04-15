Fiesta canceled, novena to go virtual

The public celebration of St. Peter's Fiesta will be cancelled for 2021.
As headlines continue to spread the news of the COVID-19 surges in both the United States and overseas, the St. Peter's Fiesta Committee had to make the call to cancel this year's festivities because of the uncertainty and the potential health risk.
But the novena – the nine-day prayer service –will take place virtually again this year thanks to the efforts of the group of women who lead this effort each year. The St. Peter’s Fiesta Committee will make details known as the novena organizers' effort evolves in the coming weeks.
“We want to keep everyone safe and we don’t want to add to the problem,” said St. Peter’s Fiesta Committee President Joe Novello. “It wasn’t an easy decision but we believe it was the only and right decision. We still have to be patient."
Another element to be considered was the countless preparations that take place months prior to the event.
“The uncertainty and the spread of the virus continues at this time. The almost daily headlines show increasing numbers and the high risk of transmission remains. And there is no event, whether the opening ceremony, the novena, the seine boat races or the greasy pole — that do not have fewer than 100 people,” said Anthony Cusumano, a member of the St. Peter’s Fiesta Committee.
Over the course of the five-day Fiesta, Cusumano noted that there are tens of thousands of people who visit the city.
“We don’t know where the people are coming from or where have they been, and there is no way to do wellness checks at an event like this,” he added.
The Fiesta committee wanted to alert residents to the fact that in the near future, there will be routine maintenance work carried out on the greasy pole platform in Gloucester Harbor. But that is not a sign of an event that will happen this year.
“The committee gets together off season to do routine maintenance, whether for the street decorations or the seine boats, and the next project was the greasy pole platform,” Novello said.
Even though the public celebration did not occur last year as will be the case this year, Novello said the tradition was kept alive among many local families.
“For a lot of these families, Fiesta has always been a part of their lives, and many held their own family gatherings in their own home to commemorate the feast of St. Peter,” Novello said . “And in terms of the novena, people will be able to take part again this year from the safety of their own homes.”