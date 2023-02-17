Even though St. Peter’s Fiesta is months away, the work to bring it to fruition is happening daily.
Planning takes place nearly year-round, and this year is no different. The 96th annual celebration, dedicated to the patron saint of fishermen, runs from Wednesday, June 21, to Sunday, June 25.
There are permit applications to be filed many months in advance, and contracts for entertainment, vendors and the carnival to be secured.
And fundraising. The committee will be scrambling for money to pay for the five-day event again this year.
In years past, St. Peter’s Fiesta was primarily funded by Gloucester’s expansive fishing fleet, but the committee began to see donations drop after the federal Magnuson-Stevens Fishery Conservation and Management Act passed in 1976 and the fleet began to shrink.
“It was a slow gradual drop. The fleet still gives, but it’s a much smaller fleet, and it is not enough to cover the costs,” said Joe Novello, president of the St. Peter’s Fiesta Committee.
The committee wants the community to know that there are advertising opportunities for local businesses and organizations. St. Peter’s Fiesta Inc., a 501 C-3 nonprofit, relies on revenue from the carnival as well as from advertising banners.
In a further move, completed around the time of the COVID-19 pandemic, the committee obtained trademarks of the St. Peter’s Fiesta name and special programs, such as the Greasy Pole and seine boat events, and copyrights for video, broadcasts and written material.
“We have found over the last few years that outsiders have been using the St. Peter’s Fiesta name and events to sell Fiesta garb without the consent of the Fiesta Committee,” Novello said.
Sweats of New England, with a shop on Main Street, is the official vendor of St. Peter’s Fiesta merchandise, from apparel to glassware.
The committee’s fundraising not only pays for this summer’s five-day event but year-round expenses, such as costs for storage of the bleachers, chairs and equipment.
One large expense is for the collectible St. Peter’s Fiesta ribbons, also called buttons, of which about 8,000 will be ordered, like every year.
The talent for the nightly entertainment comes from Italy, New Jersey and Florida, for which additional traveling costs are incurred.
“Plus overall, it is more of a challenge to raise money because there are so many more events over the summer that are competing for the same local sponsors now than in decades past when the Fiesta was the main event,” said Novello. Gloucester is also celebrating its quadricentennial this year.
And when it rains, there is a further impact on revenue, which makes balancing the budget more challenging in some years.
The St. Peter’s Fiesta Committee members continually work on updates and maintenance, ranging from the work on the bleachers that are erected in St. Peter’s Square to updates of the electrical systems needed to power the vendors and the carnival.
“We put a lot of time and money into our infrastructure. Every year there are always some changes or needs that have to be addressed,” said Anthony Cusumano, a long-time member and treasurer of the committee.
Other large expenses are the maintenance of the staging, the sound system, insurance, accountant’s fees, trash removal, insurance and sanitation.
“We are hoping for community support,” said Novello. “We’re continuing our efforts to raise funds to bring the balance sheet back to pre-COVID times and it’s going to take time. Sometimes we need to eliminate some events, but if we do, we try to do those that don’t effect as many people.”
If money is available, as an addition this year, the committee hopes to provide free light refreshments and pastries to encourage residents and visitors to stay after Friday’s opening ceremony and enjoy the evening’s entertainment.
“Any help we get is really appreciated to help maintain this long-standing event and keep it going for our children and grandchildren,” said Novello. “There aren’t many events of this kind that have happened for this long. The St. Peter’s Fiesta is one of the longest running events of its type in the country, and we are committed to maintaining its existence for years to come.”
For more details or to make a donation via Venmo, visit stpetersfiesta.org. Checks may be out to St. Peter’s Fiesta Inc., and sent to St. Peter’s Fiesta Inc., P.O. Box 3105, Gloucester, MA 01930.
More information on advertising banner opportunities is available by phoning committee member Carlo Barbara at 508-284-7080.
