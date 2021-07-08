Fish council pick disappoints mayor

The mayors of the state's two most lucrative commercial fishing ports are criticizing the Commerce Department's most recent appointment to the Massachusetts obligatory seat on the New England Fishery Management Council — albeit for different reasons.
Gloucester Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken on Tuesday said the June 28 decision to appoint recreational fishing stakeholder Michael J. Pierdinock of Plymouth instead of Northeast Seafood Coalition Executive Director Jackie Odell "was a serious oversight which has not gone unnoticed" by commercial fishing stakeholders.
"Not often do candidates apply who have this level of experience, qualifications and high level of regard by all," Romeo Theken said of Odell. "I'm upset that people who truly represent the commercial fishing industry, those who fish all year to supplement the food chain, never are truly represented."
Romeo Theken, who also serves on the board of directors for the Gloucester-based Northeast Seafood Coalition, said she detected a reticence among federal fishery managers to appoint Odell because Gloucester, and the commercial fishing sector in general, already are represented by at-large council member Elizabeth "Libby" Etrie.
"Those who voted against Jackie keep trying to compare her to Libby," Romeo Theken said. "The appointment has nothing to do with Libby. Jackie has a different skill set and different expertise that are reflective of commercial fisheries throughout the region. I also endorsed Libby, but Jackie cannot be compared to her."
Romeo Theken characterized the comparison — and the rationale that Odell could re-apply for an at-large seat on the council when Etrie completes her third three-year term — as "a trap" and a "bait-and-switch."
Under council term limits, members must step away from the council after serving three consecutive three-year terms. Etrie is in her third term, which is set to expire Aug. 10, 2023.
"The trap is constantly used by the feds to compare Jackie to Libby," the mayor said. "And that Jackie can apply when Libby terms out. It is a bait-and-switch. We need to stop playing games."
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, in his recommendation to the Commerce Department, which oversees NOAA Fisheries, listed Pierdinock as his preferred candidate ahead of Odell for the obligatory seat.
He also listed Odell as his first preference for the at-large seat being vacated Aug. 10 by Vincent Balzano of Maine. That seat went to Kristin "Togue" Brown of Maine.
Odell, executive director of the Northeast Seafood Coalition since 2003, expressed disappointment at being passed over for the obligatory Massachusetts seat being vacated Aug. 10 by council Chairman John Quinn of Dartmouth. She said she plans to re-apply for consideration for two at-large seats that will open in August 2022.
Romeo Theken did not directly criticize Baker for his recommendation to Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, who had final say on the council appointment.
But New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell did.
In a story posted last week on wpri.com, Mitchell scorched the governor for not appointing someone from New Bedford to fill the Bay State's obligatory seat.
"It is deeply troubling that state officials have declined to nominate a fisheries council candidate from New Bedford, whose annual fish landings are eight times higher than that of the next largest port," Mitchell said in his statement. "When it comes to commercial fishing in Massachusetts, New Bedford should be top of mind — not an afterthought."
The wpri.com story also noted that Pierdinock, whom Baker appointed to the Massachusetts Marine Fisheries Advisory Commission in 2016, has contributed $2,500 to Baker campaign coffers since 2016.
Baker's office did not directly respond to a request by the Gloucester Daily Times for an explanation of the criteria the governor used to prioritize his candidates for the state's obligatory seat.
