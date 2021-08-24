Fish plant at center of lawsuit

A Gloucester partner in a company formed to acquire and lease commercial space at 159 Main St. is suing his three partners, alleging they "conspired to violate both fiduciary duties and contractual obligations" in the leasing of the current Atlantic Fish & Seafood space.
James V. Montagnino, of Gloucester, filed the suit last week in Essex Superior Court against his three partners at NSDJ Real Estate LLC — Nicholas M. Osgood, of Hamilton, Shawn S. Hynes, of Braintree, and David Hynes, of Braintree.
The complaint also names NSD Seafood — the company Osgood and the two Hynes partners formed in May 2019 to acquire and operate National Fish & Seafood after the financially strapped East Gloucester seafood processor closed its operations.
Montagnino charges in the lawsuit that his three partners violated their fiduciary duty by "leasing the property to themselves and/or their wholly owned corporation at substantially less than fair market value" and at his expense.
Montagnino, whose family has significant real estate holdings along the east side of Gloucester's Inner Harbor, also alleges the three partners breached the terms of a 2018 operating agreement and "intentionally interfered with NSDJ contractual obligations" to Montagnino.
The complaint also seeks "a complete accounting of all NSDJ funds, income, expenses and assets."
It does not list a specific demand for damages, but the cover sheet of the filing lists $2.5 million in property damage and $325,000 in lost income.
Osgood did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Neither Hynes could be reached for comment.
The lawsuit traces its roots back to the final two years of National Fish & Seafood at 159 Main St.
According to the complaint, Montagnino and the three other partners formed NSDJ Real Estate on Dec. 7, 2017. Later that month, NSDJ purchased the seven-acre, former Americold property, at 159 Main St. for $6 million.
The lawsuit states the facility includes 172,000 square feet of seafood processing and cold storage space and NSDJ leased 120,000 square feet to National Fish & Seafood for $100,000 a month or $1.2 million annually.
It also states the four partners unanimously voted on Dec. 18, 2018, to pay Montagnino to be acting manager of NSDJ, responsible for contracting snow removal services and "make income distributions to all members."
Montagnino charges the defendants took less than a month to breach the 2018 agreement.
“NSDJ has never paid (Montagnino) the monies owed under the December 2018 agreement contract and is in breach of its obligations to pay (Montagnino) in accordance with the December 2018 agreement,” the lawsuit states.
National Fish & Seafood shut down on May 10, 2019, after failing to find a buyer for the company that owed $80 million to creditors.
Less than a week later, according to the complaint, Osgood and the two Hynes partners formed NSD Seafood and purchased the business assets of National Fish & Seafood and rechristened the company Atlantic Fish & Seafood.
The lawsuit states the three NSD Seafood partners “entered into a conspiracy between themselves and NSD Seafood” to lease approximately 171,000 square feet to NSD Seafood for substantially less than fair market value.
“The NSD Seafood lease provided for the lease of 171,000 square feet (51,000 square feet more than the National Seafood lease) for the amount of $60,000 per month,” the lawsuit alleges.
At $720,000, the NSD Seafood lease generates $480,000 less per year than the previous lease, while providing for a “rent-free period” and other concessions, the lawsuit contends.
“The reduction in lease payments effectuated by the rent discount given to NSD Seafood interfered with and prevented payments due under the December 2018 agreement” the lawsuit charges.
Montagnino charges in the complaint that the three other NSDJ partners “have attempted, on multiple occasions,” to buyout his 25% stake in NSDJ “for less than fair market value and have attempted to wrongly devalue the property to facilitate this purpose.”
