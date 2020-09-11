Massachusetts commercial fishermen should soon be receiving their applications for the $11.8 million in federal fishery assistance funds to help offset economic damage to the industry from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The state Division of Marine Fisheries said it began sending out the applications on Wednesday to commercial fishermen at the addresses listed on their DMF-issued permits. Completed applications and appeals must be postmarked no later than Oct. 10.
The $11.8 million set aside for commercial harvesters is part of the $28 million Congress allocated to the Massachusetts seafood industry in March in the $300 million CARES Act to mitigate the financial woes caused by the unrelenting pandemic.
The application data will be used to slot applicants in one of six financial tiers that will determine the size of assistance payments. The agency did not say when it expected to begin issuing the assistance payments.
To be eligible to receive funds, fishermen must hold a 2020 state commercial fishing permit and have suffered at least a 35% revenue loss during March 10 to July 3 (compared to the previous five-year average) that was caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
They also must document a minimum of $15,000 in fishing income in any calendar year from 2017 to 2019 and be a Massachusetts resident.
Massachusetts’ allocation represented 9.3% of the $300 million and is the highest amount of any state other than Washington and Alaska, which each received $50 million.
While all assistance is welcome, fishing stakeholders and public officials have pointed out that the $28 million will cover only a fraction of the more than $500 million in losses projected for the state’s four major seafood sectors. They estimate commercial fishermen alone lost $28 million in just March and April.
Completed applications from charter boat operators, who are set to receive $584,000, were due Aug. 22. The $416,000 designated for head boat operators already has been paid out, DMF said.
The agency said applications to seafood processors, who will share $13.8 million, were mailed Aug. 21 and completed applications must be postmarked by Saturday.
