Groundfishermen and sector managers are growing increasingly frustrated at NOAA Fisheries over what they perceive as the lack of clarity on at-sea monitoring requirements in the midst of the novel coronavirus outbreak.
Dave Leveille, manager for Northeast Fishing Sectors II and VI, said Thursday that he has fielded numerous queries from fishermen asking why they still are being forced to accept assigned at-sea observers on their boats while health experts and the federal government are encouraging measures to reduce human contact to try to halt the spread of the dangerous virus.
"I emailed NOAA with the concerns more than a week ago and after that first day, when I was told that there was something 'in the works,' there's been nothing but silence," Leveille said. "The guys are looking for answers and I don't have any. I just tell them 'You can choose to stay home, but if you leave the dock without a scheduled observer, you're going to get written up'."
In his initial email to the federal fishery regulator, Leveille said several sector members relayed personal family situations to him regarding older parents, ill spouses and other family members with health issues.
"I do not know what to tell them other than we are awaiting a decision from NOAA in regard to this situation," Laveille wrote. "I do know that the (Greater Atlantic Regional Fisheries Office) has taken drastic steps to protect their employees by shutting down the office and having people work from home. But what are they doing to protect not only the fisherman but also the observers?"
On Thursday, NOAA Fisheries announced that it is limiting access to the GARFO offices in the Blackburn Industrial Park for all but employees, as well as visitors and deliveries it deems essential to its mission.
"This measure is taken out of an abundance of caution and our commitment to protecting the health and safety of our employees and constituents during the COVID-19 virus pandemic," NOAA Fisheries said in a statement. "The majority of our staff are teleworking to the maximum extent possible, and we also have a few staff working in the buildings to keep critical functions and operations moving."
A NOAA spokeswoman at the Northeast Fisheries Science Center in Woods Hole, which administers the at-sea monitoring program, did not immediately respond Thursday to a request for comment on the status of mandated monitoring in the midst of the current public health crisis.
Leveille, in his initial email, urged NOAA Fisheries to take a proactive approach and not wait until the virus spreads to the region's tight-knit fishing community and the public.
"As you know, being on a fishing vessel forces people to be in a close contact for long periods of time without knowing the history of the observer," he wrote. "They share everything on the vessel, including the bunks they sleep in. Furthermore observers are traveling from city to city, vessel to vessel, and this seems to be a perfect scenario to spread the virus should someone on the vessel be infected, either a fisherman or an observer. The difference here is that the observer could very well be in a different city on a different vessel the next day which would facilitate the broad and rapid spread of the virus to other communities."
Contact Sean Horgan at 978-675-2714, or shorgan@gloucestertimes.com. Follow him on Twitter at @SeanGDT
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.