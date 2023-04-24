In two tows during a fishing trip in March, Gloucester fisherman Joe Orlando caught what could have been almost his entire allocation for Gulf of Maine haddock under catch limits proposed for fishing year 2023, which begins May 1.
Orlando harvested 7,000 pounds in those two tows, about a half day’s worth of fishing, Jackie Odell, executive director of the Northeast Seafood Coalition pointed out to members of the New England Fishery Management Council, NOAA Fisheries and others in an email.
His allocation for the upcoming fishing year is expected to be 8,000 pounds.
“This is not a one-off — haddock is available throughout the fishery … with the 2020-year class becoming more prevalent,” Odell wrote.
The New England Fishery Management Council has asked NOAA Fisheries to take emergency action under the Secretary of Commerce’s authority to address the situation, and increase the quota limits for haddock.
The problem, fishermen say, is not the scarcity of haddock in nets, but that the proposed annual catch limit meant to prevent overfishing may have been set too low. Once the Gulf of Maine haddock catch limit is reached, the fishery — and those for other fish species — could shut down as early as August. Even if fishermen are not targeting haddock, they need haddock quota to account for bycatch or unintentional large tows while fishing for other species.
Council member Elizabeth Etrie of Gloucester noted the episodic nature of the haddock stock, what fishermen were catching, and the impact on the fishery as a reason why she supported emergency action.
“This isn’t shutting down the Gulf of Maine haddock fishery, this is shutting down the Gulf of Maine to fishing,” Etrie said.
“This is a very unique situation given the fact that dramatic quota cuts have not been kind to the fishery, especially the markets,” said Gloucester fisherman Al Cottone, the executive director of the Gloucester Fisheries Commission, before the council requested emergency action.
Cottone said when the quota for cod was cut, fisherman transitioned to “flats.” When that quota was cut, haddock showed up. But he said fishermen can’t transition back to flats because that market has sailed. There is nowhere else to go for day-boat fishermen.
“So, we are going to be forced to fish whatever haddock quota we have and hopefully the lease market won’t force us out of that. What’s going to happen is we are going to have an industry shutdown” by October, he said, “based on this year’s landings.”
Changing numbers
Council members said their move to ask NOAA Fisheries to take the emergency action to sidestep the standard rule-making process — but only for fishing year 2023 — met the criteria “to prevent direct economic loss” and “to prevent significant community impacts.”
They voted to set the Gulf of Maine haddock acceptable biological catch at 90% of the fishing mortality rate at maximum sustainable yield, asking NOAA to consider, among other things, dependent and independent information from the fishery.
The new rate results in an acceptable biological catch of 2,281 metric tons, 345 metric tons greater than what was submitted in Framework Adjustment 65 to the Northeast Multispecies Fishery Management Plan, which the council developed to establish catch limits and management measures for 2023 to 2025. This results in a 40% probability of overfishing.
Before its request for emergency action and based on a 2022 stock assessment, the council had proposed an acceptable biological catch of 1,936 metric tons for Gulf of Maine haddock, a number divvied up among various fisheries.
The sub-annual catch limit for haddock for the groundfish sector and common pool fisheries was set at 1,148 metric tons, an 84% reduction from fishing year 2022.
This is at the same time a strong year class of haddock was being seen. The haddock stock was last assessed at 270% of its target biomass in 2022, the New England Fishery Management Council said.
The proposed low catch limit is part of Framework Adjustment 65. NOAA Fisheries is reviewing this action.
Assessing the stock
Jamie Cournane, the council’s groundfish plan coordinator, outlined how the stock was assessed.
She told the council the result was the stock was not overfished, “but overfishing is occurring. The stock continues to be rebuilt.”
Cournane presented a chart showing when the fishery might reach 1,200 metric tons given past trends.
“They might meet it as soon as the end of August this year, this coming year, if it’s similar to trends and catch rates that occurred in 2018 and 2020, or they could reach it as late as the end of the year in December if it was more similar to this current fishing year that is underway,” Cournane said.
The council then voted on the new proposed rate.
Is this emergency action good enough?
“No,” Odell said, but it could help stretch out the season, putting a little bit more of the fish into the system until a longer term solution can be found.
The council said changing the quota is now up to NOAA, which could act on request for emergency action, deny it or find a different regulatory path.
