To prevent interactions with fishing gear, the New England Fishery Management Council is getting out the word on behalf of NOAA Fisheries about two wind-propelled Saildrone Voyager Uncrewed Surface Vehicles (USVs) that will be plying the eastern third of the Gulf of Maine from Aug. 28 to Oct. 18.
NOAA Fisheries and Saildrone Inc. are using the bright orange surface vehicles to collect high-resolution seafloor bathymetry and backscatter data along predetermined survey tracklines, the council says.
The two vehicles, part of the Gulf of Maine Mapping Project, have no crew and operate independently around the clock under wind and solar power.
“Fishing vessel operators who use fixed gears should avoid setting gear in areas planned for survey to help limit any risk of entanglement between the Saildrone Voyagers’ sound velocity profile casts and vertical lines,” NOAA Fisheries and Saildrone said in statement.
The 33-foot long USVs operate exclusively at the surface, except for sound velocity profile casts that occur every three hours, according to a NOAA Fisheries and Saildrone. “These SVP casts are taken throughout most of the water column but do not contact the seabed and should not interfere with fishing gear or other structures on the seafloor."
Saildrone Voyagers are equipped with radar, Automatic Identification Systems (AIS), and cameras. They cruise at speeds of 2 to 4 knots, moving between a series of predetermined waypoints, the council says. The vehicles are monitored remotely 24/7 by the Saildrone Mission Control Team.
You can learn more at https://www.nefmc.org/news where there is a press release and a link to a flyer that reads in part: “Vessels are requested to transit the (eastern Gulf of Maine survey) area with caution and remain greater than 500 meters away from the USVs.” The flyer contains charts and survey coordinates.
The first phase of survey operations will be focused on the southern portion of the survey area, with the first two weeks of operations scheduled to be conducted south of 43 degrees N. As the survey progresses, updates on Voyager locations will be shared bi-weekly.
Research questions: Anyone with questions about this NOAA Fisheries research project should contract Heather Coleman at heather.coleman@noaa.gov.
Saildrone questions: Questions about the Saildrone Voyagers should be directed to Saildrone Mission Control (available 24/7) at missioncontrol@saildrone.com, 510-722-6070 and/or Saildrone Program Manager Kitch Kennedy at kitch.kennedy@saildrone.com.