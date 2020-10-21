The New England Fishery Management Council has scheduled a special meeting for next week to finalize its priorities for 2021, as well as approve recommendations that fit within the executive order promoting U.S. seafood competitiveness and economic growth.
The special meeting, set for Oct. 27, will be held as a webinar. It is set to begin at 12:40 p.m. Deadline for submitting written comments is Thursday at 8 a.m.
The council, which usually finalizes its next-year priorities at its December meeting, moved up final action on its priorities so it may identify which of those may also directly respond to Executive Order 13921 issued in May by President Donald Trump.
"The council will first adopt its priorities for 2021 related to every fishery management plan and every action," Janice Plante, council spokeswoman, said Tuesday. "The council has to decide which of those priorities will make the cut."
Plante said the development of the master list of 2021 council priorities should naturally help inform the council when it turns to crafting its recommendations for the executive order.
"This will allow us to list items pertinent to our stakeholders' response to the executive order," Plante said.
The council must submit its executive order recommendations to NOAA Fisheries by Nov. 2.
The executive order, signed by Trump on May 7, seeks to "strengthen the American economy, improve the competitiveness of American industry; ensure food security; provide environmentally safe and sustainable seafood; support American workers; ensure coordinated, predictable and transparent federal actions; and remove unnecessary regulatory burdens."
In a letter to all eight regional fishery management councils, NOAA Assistant Administrator Chris Oliver requested each council submit a prioritized list of recommended actions that specifically focus on reducing "burdens on domestic fishing and to increase production within sustainable fisheries."
The council, at Tuesday's special meeting, also will consider a change to its 2020 groundfish priorities by adding a universal sector exemption to allow fishing for redfish. It would replace the priority that calls for investigating methods of increasing the utilization of Georges Bank haddock.
The special meeting also will include abbreviated reports on recent council activities.
The council's next regular meeting is set for Dec. 1-3 as a webinar.
IF YOU ATTEND
What: The New England Fishery Management Council will hold a special half-day meeting by webinar to discuss and approve final 2021 council priorities; and identify and approve a list of actions to promote American seafood.
When: Tuesday, Oct. 27, 12:30 to 5 p.m.
Join the meeting at https://bit.ly/2HqJY1K; or by phone at 1-562-247-8422 with access code 638-472-965.
To comment: Would-be speakers must be registered for the webinar to address the meeting. Written comments must be submitted by 8 a.m. Thursday, Oct 22, to Council Chairman Dr. John Quinn or Executive Director Tom Nies at NEFMC, 50 Water St., Mill 2, Newburyport, MA 01950. Email submissions should be sent to comments@nefmc.org.