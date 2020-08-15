The New England Fishery Management Council is moving ahead with plans to hold the final public hearing on the contentious monitoring amendment as an in-person event.
The public hearing, set for Aug. 26 at the Sheraton Four Points hotel in Wakefield, will take place outdoors and under a large tent barring severe weather or changes in the state's outdoor gathering restrictions. It is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. and is the final public hearing before the council is expected to take final action on the monitoring measure at its September meeting.
Current Massachusetts outdoor gathering restrictions would limit the number of people under the tent to 50 — including council members and staff.
"The council is taking extraordinary steps to hold this hearing in person," the NEFMC said in a statement. "However, the council is bound by Massachusetts COVID-19 restrictions and, since this is an outdoor meeting, adverse weather. All updates will be posted on the council's website on the Amendment 23 webpage."
Those wishing to attend the public hearing must preregister with the council by Aug. 21 and receive a confirmation.
"If more people register than can be accommodated under the Massachusetts outdoor cap of 50 people, you'll be placed on a waiting list," the council said in a statement. "If necessary, the council will hold a second hearing the same day."
The public hearing will be simulcast as a webinar for those who do not wish to speak, but are interested in listening to the conversation.
The council has a detailed list of safety precautions:
* All attending must wear a mask and follow social distancing requirements.
* All chairs under the 40-foot by 80-foot tent will be placed six feet apart and cannot be moved.
* The hotel will establish sanitation stations at strategic locations and sanitize the speaker's table after each public commenter.
* Anyone experiencing COVID-like symptoms should not attend.
* Attendees from outside Massachusetts will need to comply with the state's COVID-19 quarantine requirements.
* Entry and exit to the hotel grounds will be one way.
Contact Sean Horgan at 978-675-2714, or shorgan@gloucestertimes.com. Follow him on Twitter at @SeanGDT