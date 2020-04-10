In "The Godfather," they go to the mattresses. In the age of COVID-19, we go to the webinar.
The New England Fishery Management Council will sail into uncharted waters Tuesday and Wednesday when it conducts its first-ever, full council meeting solely by webinar. All hands — council members, staff, stakeholders, media, and the public — only will be able to participate remotely.
The council was set to meet in Mystic, Connecticut, on April 14 to 16, but travel restrictions and other health precautions associated with the novel coronavirus and the spread of COVID-19 precluded using the usual on-site format. It also postponed less-pressing agenda items to condense the meeting into two days.
"It's been hectic," said Janice Plante, spokeswoman for the council. "We've been developing more ways for more people to participate in the webinar. We know that many fishermen probably aren't used to attending meetings by webinar, as we've added extra instruction and help."
Here are things you need to know if you wish to participate in the webinar:
* Tuesday's session is set to begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday's session, however, is set to begin at 8 a.m. On each day, the webinar will be activated at 8 a.m.
* Participants must register for the webinar at www.nefmc.org/calendar/april-2020-council-meeting and click on the orange tab, "Register to Listen Live. They also must join the webinar using a digital device, such as a tablet, smart phone, laptop or computer to be able to comment.
"People need to join the webinar on a device because they need to see the screen to participate," Plante said. "They will be able to click on a "raise hand" button, which will let the meeting organizer know they want to be unmuted to speak."
* Participants also can opt to call into the webinar, but they will be restricted to a "listen-only" mode unless they also joined using a digital device with a screen.
* The council has added a new "Remote Participation Guide" (s3.amazonaws.com/nefmc.org/NEFMC-meeting-remote-participation_200402_162618.pdf) with instructions for providing oral comments during the meeting.
* It also has added a new "Help Line!" (s3.amazonaws.com/nefmc.org/Troubleshootng-the-Webinar.pdf) that offers real-time assistance via telephone or email.
* The council will conduct a public training seminar on Monday at 10:30 a.m. to provide the format for the meetings and instructions on using the webinar. Participants may register for the seminar at register.gotowebinar.com/register/2256317013579921165.
"It's going to be a little bit unusual for everyone involved, but we want to make sure that everyone who wants to participate in the meeting has the opportunity to do, especially if they wish to provide comment," says the council.
