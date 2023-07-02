No one was injured but a fishing vessel was damaged when it caught on fire Sunday morning.
At 9:27 a.m. on Sunday, July 2, the Gloucester Fire Department received a report of a boat fire at Captain Joe and Sons, 95 East Main St.
Upon arrival, firefighters discovered smoke coming from the Pivot and attempted to gain access, however, another boat was obstructing firefighters from being able to, according to a statement from fire Chief Eric Smith. The owner of the other boat quickly arrived to move it, allowing for firefighters to board the Pivot.
Firefighters were then able to bring the burning Pivot to the dock and use a chainsaw to remove a section of the burning deck. Once the boat was fully exposed, firefighters extinguished the fire with less than 100 gallons of water.
The preliminary cause of the fire appears to be wooden structural material that was too close to the boat's exhaust, according to firefighters.
The Gloucester Harbormaster, U.S. Coast Guard and Gloucester Police Department also responded to the scene to assist.