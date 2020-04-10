The final agenda for the New England Fishery Management Council's webinar-only meeting Tuesday and Wednesday has several items of significant interest to local groundfishermen.
On Tuesday, the council will hear a recommendation from its Executive Committee that it postpone final action on the contentious groundfish Amendment 23 to set at-sea monitoring levels because of the impact of the spread of the novel coronavirus and COVID-19. That council had anticipated taking final action at its June meeting.
"While it is possible that restrictions on public gatherings may be lifted and in-person meetings may be allowed by late May, it is not unreasonable to expect interested parties can devote their attention to commenting on this amendment over the next two-three months," Council Chairman John Quinn wrote in a memo to council members.
Wednesday should be a groundfish-heavy day, as the council will consider requesting emergency action to allow an increase in the carryover of unused unused 2019 groundfish annual catch limits into the 2020 fishing year.
Also on Wednesday, the council is going ahead with the first scheduled public hearing on the draft Amendment 23 at 4 p.m. Wednesday, after the council completes its agenda items.
Contact Sean Horgan at 978-675-2714, or shorgan@gloucestertimes.com. Follow him on Twitter at @SeanGDT.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.