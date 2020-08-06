The New England Fishery Management Council is exploring the possibility of hosting an in-person meeting for the last public hearing before it takes final action on the Northeast groundfish monitoring amendment in September.
The council has set three more public hearings before public comment closes Aug. 31 on Amendment 23, which will set at-sea monitoring levels throughout the fishery. The first two — this Thursday and Aug. 10 — will be via webinar, as were the first four.
The final public hearing on Aug. 26 could be switched to an in-person, outdoor session under a tent at a greater Boston location — but only if it can conform with current Massachusetts COVID-19 safety restrictions for public gatherings. If not, the final public hearing will proceed as a webinar.
“The decision whether to hold the meeting in-person and outdoors primarily will depend on the guidance of Gov. (Charlie) Baker of Massachusetts and whether Massachusetts changes its restrictions on public gatherings,” Janice Plante, council spokeswoman, said Tuesday. “We don’t want to put anybody in a compromised position.”
The council, like governmental agencies and private businesses everywhere, has abandoned the concept of in-person meetings throughout the first five months of the pandemic and relied on webinars to hold its public meetings.
Fishing stakeholders, however, have pressed the council to hold at least one of the public hearings as an in-person session if safety and public gathering restrictions permit, primarily to accommodate stakeholders used to the traditional format for eliciting public comment.
“We’re trying to accommodate the request by some people to have one of the public hearings as an in-person meeting,” Plante said. “It will depend on a number of factors, including the Massachusetts guidelines, discussions between the council’s executive director and chairman, and safety considerations for everyone who would be at the meeting.”
Plante said the council has not yet set a deadline for deciding the meeting’s format, but will not wait until the last moment.
“Right now, we’re doing it as a save-the-date,” Plante said. “It’s a very fluid situation, so we’re letting it play out a little more.”
The primary concern is if the COVID-19 pandemic substantially reignites in Massachusetts, forcing Baker to tighten restrictions on public gatherings. The current state pandemic safety policy restricts outdoor gatherings to 25% of a facility’s capacity, with a maximum of 100 people.
On Thursday, the council will hold a general webinar at 4 p.m. The session, which can be joined off the council’s website, www.nefmc.org, will include a conference call option “for participants who are more comfortable calling by telephone without using a computer or tablet.”
The Aug. 10 public hearing, set for 6 p.m., will be a webinar with a primary focus on Maine and New Hampshire.
