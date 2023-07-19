A recent webinar on the impacts of offshore wind energy had some members of the Gloucester fishing community sounding off on their concerns to officials of the federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM).
The webinar, hosted by the Gloucester Fishermen’s Wives Association and the UMass Amherst Gloucester Marine Station, drew about 50 participants to listen to BOEM Project Coordinator Seth Theuerkauf and BOEM Fisheries Biologist Brandon Jensen outline the planning process for siting offshore wind energy in the Gulf of Maine.
Commercial fisherman Al Cottone, executive director of the Gloucester Fisheries Commission, and Angela Sanfilippo, executive director of the Massachusetts Fishermen’s Partnership and president of the Gloucester Fishermen’s Wives Association, outlined the fishing industry’s concerns with offshore wind development.
“First of all the construction process, the areas that are going to be used will probably be lost forever for commercial fishing,” Cottone said. “We are going through that right now locally with the LNG terminals that were put in that are going to be decommissioned.” He worried the bottom where the liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals are located might be lost to fishing when these facilities are decommissioned.
“This is going to be on a much larger scale and it’s going to be a vast area of bottom that’s going to be lost forever to commercial fishing, basically,” he said.
Worried about disruption
Cottone said fishing stakeholders were concerned about bulldozing the bottom to lay transmission lines and the displacement of habitat.
“Anything that is moved by these bulldozers that are going to lay the communication line, small boats don’t have the power to move or lift large objects, so you are basically going to be anchored to the bottom and depending on weather conditions. It can be very dangerous,” he said.
Cottone doubted commercial fishing would be conducted among “these arrays.” Having to navigate around wind farms could create delays in trying to transit to port during a storm, raising concerns about safety.
“There are going to be a lot of losers when it comes to activity within these areas. You are not going to be able to find an area to put these arrays where someone is not going to lose their ability to fish and make a living,” Cottone said. He said this was a critical time for the local fishing industry.
“We need to work together to make sure that if this happens, it happens in the least disruptive way possible,” Cottone added.
Sanfilippo said the industry’s concern is “what are we going to feed people?”
“We are already importing over 90% of our seafood from foreign countries,” Sanfilippo said.
Fisherman Frank Mirarchi of Scituate echoed Cottone’s concerns about the placement of transmission cables from wind generation sites that would cross fishing grounds vital to small day boat fishermen.
Choice of sites next step
At the start of the meeting, Theuerkauf said BOEM was presently in a “Planning and Analysis” phase of its Renewable Energy Authorization Process. The call for information and nominations recently closed and the identification of draft wind energy areas is the next major milestone.
“But the important point that I want to communicate here within this red box of really where we are at in this process right now, the key decision point centers around siting of potential leases in the Gulf of Maine,” Theuerkauf said. Following that stage would be “lease-related activities.” Once there is a lease or leases, those projects would then have to advance through the site assessment and construction and operations phases before a project begins construction.
The planning process included the creation of a planning area to set the outer bounds in the Gulf of Maine. During the process, certain areas were removed such as the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary, existing traffic separation schemes and others.
Jensen spoke about the 119 unique comments from the fishing community, non-governmental organizations, labor and trades, federal and state agencies, tribes, the wind industry and maritime and port authorities. The most prominent word that appeared in a word cloud was “Fisheries.”
Comments also led to specific areas to avoid for leasing, he said, such as the Lobster Management Area One or LMA1, Platt’s Bank, Georges Bank and habitat management areas for conservation.
More chances to comment
BOEM is hosting a series of in-person meeting in Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine for the Gulf of Maine fishing community later this month to allow people to meet the BOEM team, learn more about the data it has received, and share feedback to help improve the spatial models used to inform draft wind energy areas.
In Massachusetts, a meeting will be held in Plymouth on Thursday, July 27, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. in the Plymouth North High School cafeteria, 41 Obery St. Registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/BOEMPlymouth.
Patti Page, a representative of Mortillaro Lobster Inc. in Gloucester, noted the seaport was the largest landing port for lobsters in the state. She asked BOEM to schedule public meetings closer to Gloucester.
“Where are the studies that show that these wind turbines and their infrastructure increase ocean environmental health?” Page asked. “It seems to be there is a lot of degradation with these kinds of industrializations. I am not in favor of any of this”
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714,or at eforman@northofboston.com.