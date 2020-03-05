A new net technology that has shown promise in reducing bycatch of yellowtail, winter and windowpane flounder in small-mesh fisheries now can be used even if excessive bycatch triggers accountability measures for some species.
NOAA Fisheries on Thursday filed a final rule in the Federal Register allowing commercial fishermen in small-mesh fisheries, such as whiting and squid, to use large-mesh belly panels even after accountability measures are instituted because the fishery has exceeded bycatch limits for Georges Bank yellowtail flounder.
"Approval of the large-mesh belly panel, for the Georges Bank yellowtail area, as an additional selective trawl gear will provide the fishing industry with more flexibility in the use of trawl gear under the accountability measure, while minimizing bycatch of stocks of concern, such as yellowtail flounder," NOAA Fisheries stated in announcing the final rule.
The use of the large-mesh belly panels, which can be inserted into traditional four-seam, bottom-trawl nets, already is allowed during normal fishing operations devoid of accountability measures.
The new rule goes into effect on April 6.
The timing of the new rule could be a boon for some commercial fishermen harvesting in small-mesh fisheries because Cornell Cooperative Extension said it will provide 25 approved fishermen with vouchers to cover the full $800 cost of buying and installing the large-mesh belly panels in traditional bottom-trawl nets.
To apply for a voucher, qualified small-mesh fishermen with valid federal permits should contact Tara McClintock at the Cornell Cooperative Extension at taf4@cornell.edu or 631-740-6486. The vouchers will be given on a first-come, first-serve basis.
NOAA Fisheries, however, denied a request to approve the gear for use if accountability measures are instituted for southern windowpane flounder because it did not show the same success for reducing bycatch in that fishery.
"To be approved, selective gear must reduce bycatch of all species of concern, compared to the standard gear, by at least 50%." NOAA Fisheries stated.
In the final rule, NOAA Fisheries said the large-mesh belly panels, when tested in the southern windowpane flounder area reduced catch of windowpane flounder by more than 50 percent on average, but not on each trip.
"The large-mesh belly panel did not reduce catch of all species of concern by at least 50 percent on a trip-by-trip basis, the agency stated.
Fishermen with questions may contact Emily Keiley of NOAA's Sustainable Fisheries in Gloucester at 978-281-9116.
Contact Sean Horgan at 978-675-2714, or shorgan@gloucestertimes.com. Follow him on Twitter at @SeanGDT
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.