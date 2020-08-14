NOAA Fisheries will redeploy at-sea monitors and other observers aboard Northeast fishing vessels today for the first time since March despite continued health and safety concerns from fishing stakeholders.
The federal fisheries manager first excused the vessels from carrying all observers with a March 20 waiver that it extended six times because of pandemic-related health and safety concerns.
During a Wednesday webinar, as NOAA Fisheries officials discussed how they hope to complete the deployment safely, it became clear there would be no seventh extension despite the tenacity of the pandemic.
It was also clear that the path toward redeployment still has some murky stretches, which NOAA officials quickly conceded.
"There are a lot of unknowns," said Katherine McArdle, branch chief for the agency's Fisheries Sampling Branch. "We're going into this with a very sensitive and gentle manner."
"We recognize this is a trying time for everybody," said Jon Hare, the science and research director at NOAA Fisheries' Northeast Fisheries Science Center. "We'll all be learning as we go."
Many fishermen remain skeptical of the overarching plan presented to them, a plan that places enormous responsibility on the private-sector providers to tailor safety plans to keep fishermen and observers safe from the reach of the COVID-19 virus while fishing at sea and at the docks.
Those plans, Hare said, should "match or exceed" precautionary measures already in place on vessels and in the ports.
Fishermen, on the webinar and in other interviews, said they don't understand how NOAA Fisheries can force them to take strangers aboard their vessels even as the agency continues to cancel fieldwork and vessel surveys because of health and safety concerns for NOAA staff.
"I think the whole thing is ridiculous," said Gerry O'Neill, president of Gloucester-based Cape Seafoods and the operator of the midwater trawlers Challenger and Endeavour that tie up at the Everett R. Jodrey State Fish Pier. "I feel like I have a pretty decent relationship with (NOAA Fisheries), but the optics of what they're doing are just awful. Awful. And nobody gives you a straight answer."
Fishermen say they are concerned there is no credible process for issuing waivers for pre-existing health conditions of captains or crew members, as well as their families. U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton agrees.
"We have reviewed the national level waiver criteria recently issued by NOAA for trip-specific requests and are concerned that the standards are neither grounded in medicine nor science," Moulton in a letter to Neil Jacobs, an acting under secretary at the Department of Commerce, seeking another extension. "The criteria ignore physicians' determinations of medical necessity that should serve as the basis for at-sea monitoring waivers for underlying health conditions."
Moulton also questioned the wisdom of redeploying monitors in the midst of the pandemic.
"We question how monitors can deploy safely and effectively, particularly given the limited space on board fishing vessels, the demographics of the Northeast fisheries -- many fishermen are aged 55 or older — and transience of observers who often travel from state to state, vessel to vessel," he stated in his letter.
Beyond the the obvious safety concerns, fishermen say they are also concerned with issues of liability. Who will be responsible if an observer transmits the virus to a crew? Or if an observer falls ill?
On Thursday, one day before redeployment, O'Neill said he still has no idea.
"I know my insurance carrier won't touch it," he said.
Contact Sean Horgan at 978-675-2714, or shorgan@gloucestertimes.com. Follow him on Twitter at @SeanGDT