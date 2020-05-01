Fishing stakeholders are urging Congress to expand federal assistance in the next round of funding to include fishing-related nonprofit associations and Northeast fishing sectors to help them keep their employees working during the pandemic.
In a letter to the respective chairmen of the U.S. House and Senate small business committees, stakeholders called on lawmakers to redress inequities toward many non-profits that have been precluded from sharing in benefits — specifically the Paycheck Protection Program — contained in the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
"Our primary principle concern is for the equitable treatment of the Northeast groundfish industry sectors organized pursuant to the Internal Revenue Code section 501(c)(5), and for those U.S. fishing industry trade associations organized pursuant to IRS section 501(c)(6)," the stakeholders stated in the letter.
Those associations include the Gloucester-based Northeast Seafood Coalition, the Massachusetts Lobstermen's Association, the Fishing Partnership Support Services and other fishing nonprofit organizations.
The letter, signed by Northeast fishing sector officials and fishing stakeholders from New England and other parts of the country, said the inequities apply not just to commercial fishing associations, but to all non-profits formed under those two federal guidelines.
The reason for the exclusion, the stakeholders say, is that those nonprofits may engage in political and lobbying activities.
"This is without regard for the degree to which such entities actually engage in political and lobbying activities," the letter stated. "We urge Congress to take the opportunity in the next coronavirus stimulus legislation to rectify this inequity by amending the CARES Act to make those 501 (c) (5) and (6)organizations that spend less than 50% of their gross annual revenues engaging in political or lobbying activities eligible to participate in the PPP program."
The campaign by fishing stakeholders dovetails with a larger effort by a number of House members — including Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Salem — to include more aid to charitable nonprofits in the next federal relief package.
The members, in a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, urged the House leadership to expand nonprofit access to relief support, increase the unemployment insurance reimbursement for self-funded nonprofits to 100% of costs and encourage donations to charitable nonprofits.
