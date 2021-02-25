Massachusetts has set fishing regulations for the upcoming 2021 recreational fishing season, retaining the status quo in state waters on seasons and limits for most species.
The exceptions are the striped bass circle hook requirements, as well as the Gulf of Maine haddock and cod seasons and a pending recommendation on gear restrictions for blue crabs.
The Division of Marine Fisheries expects to announce the new regulations on the three pending measures in late March. It has scheduled a virtual public hearing for March 2 at 6 p.m. Participation requires advanced registration at http://bit.ly/3pRGpBZ.
Here are the 2021 regulations on seasons and limits for a variety of recreational species:
Black sea bass -- The season will run May 18 to Sept. 8. The minimum size is 15 inches and the trip possession limit is five fish per angler.
Bluefish -- The season runs all year, with no size limits. Possession limits are three fish per day for anglers fishing from the shore or aboard private vessels. The trip possession limit for anglers aboard for-hire craft is five fish.
Cod (south of Cape Cod) -- The season runs all year. Minimum size is 21 inches and anglers may keep 10 fish per trip.
Dabs (plaice) -- The season runs all year, with a minimum size of 14 inches and no possession limit.
Fluke -- The season will run May 23 to Oct. 9. The minimum size is 17 inches and the trip possession limit is five fish per angler.
Gray sole -- The season runs all year. The minimum size is 14 inches, with no possession limit.
Haddock (south of Cape Cod) -- The season runs all year, with a minimum size of 18 inches and no possession limit.
Halibut -- The season runs all year, with a minimum size of 41 inches and a trip possession limit of one fish per angler.
Monkfish -- The season runs all year, with no limits on size or possession.
Pollock -- The season runs all year, with no limits on size or possession.
Redfish -- The season runs all year, with no limits on size or possession.
Scup (private) -- The season runs all year, with a minimum size of nine inches. The trip possession limit is 30 fish per angler, but not to exceed 150 fish for any vessel with five or more anglers aboard.
Scup (for hire) -- The season runs all year and the minimum size is nine inches. Trip possession limits vary throughout the year. The limit is 30 fish per angler from Jan. 1 to April 30; 50 fish per angler from May 1 to June 30; and 30 fish per angler from July 1 to Dec. 31.
Spiny dogfish -- The season runs all year, with no limits on size or possession.
Winter flounder (north of Cape Cod) -- The season runs all year, with a minimum size of 12 inches and a trip possession limit of eight fish per angler.
Winter flounder (south and east of Cape Cod) -- The season runs from March 1 to Dec. 31. The minimum size is 12 inches and the trip possession limit is two fish per angler.
Yellowtail flounder -- The season runs all year. The minimum size is 13 inches. There is no possession limit.
