Fishmonger's finale: The Codfather's boats are sold

John Sladewski/Standard Times file photo/Carlos Rafael talks on the phone at Homer's Wharf near his herring boat F/V Voyager in New Bedford in October 2014. Blue Harvest, a New Bedford company is slated to acquire in 2020 what's left of the boats once owned by Rafael, who was forced out of the industry after an elaborate fraud. The fishing magnate, known as the Codfather, was sentenced in 2017 to nearly four years in prison after pleading guilty to evading fishing quotas and smuggling money to Portugal.