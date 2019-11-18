Welcome to our special Tuesday edition of FishOn featuring Tuesday Weld and music from the band 'Til Tuesday, who will be playing the Moody Blues' "Tuesday Afternoon." This is also the day that Wimpy, that piker, finally pays you for that hamburger you bought for him last week. Use that cash to get yourself some tacos. It's Tuesday.
We here at FishOn have been called many things in the long and exalted history of this column. We've been called freebooters and freeloaders. We've even been called freemartins. We don't even know what that is. Apparently it has something to do with bovine twins. No wonder it didn't have the whiff of a compliment.
But truly, in our hearts, we are free-traders. So it pains us to see our fair nation in a procession of trade wars around the globe. China. Canada. Mexico. The European Union. Can't we all just get along? Apparently not.
Still, we're shouting out a big attaboy to U.S. trade representative Robert Lighthizer, who went small-ball in his attempt to lift tariffs on U.S. lobster exported to the European Union. According to Politico Europe's Brussels Playbook, Lighthizer approached his EU counterpart — Cecilia Malmstrom — about doing a mini-deal.
"The agreement, which was to be struck ahead of a deadline for U.S. President Donald Trump to impose tariffs on European cars (last) Wednesday, would have cut duty on American lobsters and chemicals," Politico said.
That would have been a good thing for our lobstermen and lobster exporters, such as Intershell and Mortillaro Lobster, who have lost access to the European markets because of tariffs and a flood of Canadian lobster.
U.S. lobster exporters face an 8% tariff on live lobsters and 6% on frozen lobster. Canada, because of a nifty trade deal with the EU wrangled in 2017, can export its lobsters to the EU duty-free. Oh Canada, indeed.
The EU rejected the offer.
"You asked whether there might be scope for us to agree quickly on a small package of tariff reductions on a limited set of industrial and fisheries products," Malmstrom wrote to Lighthizer. "I consider that the EU could certainly address your concerns about EU tariffs on lobsters and chemicals, but that given (World Trade Organization) constraints on bilateral preferences, this should be part of a wider agreement to liberalize tariffs bilaterally for industrial products, including fisheries."
In other words, uh, no.
News thou can use
A couple of items of possible interest to local fishermen:
On Thursday night, Sam Parisi of Gloucester is scheduled to go before the city's Fisheries Commission to discuss the federal fishing bill he is working on with the help of Sen. Edward J. Markey's office to recreate the federal American Fisheries Advisory Committee as a first step to modernize the Saltonstall-Kennedy Act. Parisi wants to get the word out to as many fishermen as possible to attend the meeting, so pass it along.
Also, NOAA Fisheries sent out an alert Monday to inform commercial fishermen with vessel monitoring systems on their boats that they need a software update to comply with recent regulatory changes and prepare for future modifications already in the approval pipeline.
The agency said the new software will be released Nov. 25 through vendors SkyMate and Woods Hole Group. Others, with systems from the vendor McMurdo, should be able to have their current systems update automatically to the new software on Nov. 25.
Fishermen should begin using the new software for trips after Dec. 6. Questions should be put to the sustainable fisheries folks at 978-281-9315 or the Northeast VMS team at 978-281-9213.
Plastic oh-no band
It seems we're finding plastics and their insidious cousins, microplastics, everywhere. They're in our water. They're in our food. They were recently found in oysters and razor clams in the Pacific Northwest. We have seen the enemy and it lasts a lifetime.
But this is not to say that all plastics are created equal. Consider: A bioplastic made from fish skin.
"The material, known as MarinaTex, is a clear flexible bioplastic that is produced in sheets and designed to replace single-use plastics like plastic bags and food packaging," according to a story on the CNet technology website. "While it looks like conventional plastic, it's actually made out of agar — a naturally occurring substance found in red algae — and fish skin and scales left over as a byproduct from the commercial fishing industry."
The substance was developed — on her student apartment stove, no less — by 24-year-old Lucy Hughes, a student at the University of Sussex in Great Britain.
It was her final project in a product design course. It also won the James Dyson international student design award — which holds the mandate of designing something that solves a problem and carries a $35,000 top prize.
"Plastic is an amazing material, and as a result, we have become too reliant on it as designers and engineers," Hughes said. "It makes no sense to me that we're using plastic, an incredibly durable material, for products that have the life-cycle of less than a day."
